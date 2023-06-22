Magellan Aerospace (OTCMKTS:MALJF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Magellan Aerospace Co. (OTCMKTS:MALJF – Get Rating) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.10 and last traded at $6.06. Approximately 6,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 851% from the average daily volume of 674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised Magellan Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

Magellan Aerospace Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.97.

About Magellan Aerospace

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engineers and manufactures aeroengine and aerostructure components for aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It offers aero engine products, such as laser welded honeycomb and filament wound tubes, engine frames, frames, compressor components, bypass ducts, hot section components, and aeroengine and helicopter drive shafts, as well as other flight safety critical machined components, including discs, seals, and spacers; and aerostructures comprising landing gear systems, wing ribs, spars and skins, bulkheads and fuselage components, tailcone assemblies, composite wing and fairing structures, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, plug and nozzle, exhaust systems, crown modules, and vane boxes and transition ducts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.