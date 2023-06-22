Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Gap Up to $9.98

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.98, but opened at $10.21. Marathon Digital shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 19,075,251 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MARA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.63.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Stock Up 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 569.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.22%. The company had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Digital

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.