MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up to $2.45

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.45, but opened at $2.53. MarketWise shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 55,369 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

MarketWise Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.95.

MarketWise Announces Dividend

MarketWise ( NASDAQ:MKTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The newsletter publisher reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. MarketWise had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 2.72%. Equities research analysts expect that MarketWise, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketWise

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in MarketWise in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 1,238.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,102 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the period. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

