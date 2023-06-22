Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $5.55 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.4% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 817,525 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,168 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alphabet Stock Performance
Alphabet stock opened at $120.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Further Reading
