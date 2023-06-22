Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Downgraded to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.14.

Match Group Stock Down 3.3 %

MTCH stock opened at $41.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Match Group has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.31.

Insider Activity at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Match Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 116.87%. The company had revenue of $787.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,082,759.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 64,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

