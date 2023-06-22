Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Shares Gap Up to $7.67

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.67, but opened at $7.94. Materialise shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 164,218 shares traded.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Materialise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The firm has a market cap of $497.37 million, a PE ratio of 280.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTLS. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 176.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Materialise by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Materialise by 231.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Materialise during the first quarter valued at $139,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

