McBride (LON:MCB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.19

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.19 ($0.34) and traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35). McBride shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.34), with a volume of 159,896 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.38) price objective on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Get McBride alerts:

McBride Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 475.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.19. The firm has a market cap of £46.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.63, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at McBride

About McBride

In related news, insider Mark Strickland purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,690 ($34.42) per share, with a total value of £1,345,000 ($1,721,049.26). 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.