MeaTech 3D (NASDAQ:MITC) Shares Up 6.5%

MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 428,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,113% from the average daily volume of 35,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

MeaTech 3D Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86.

Get MeaTech 3D alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MeaTech 3D

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MeaTech 3D stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MeaTech 3D Ltd. (NASDAQ:MITC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.09% of MeaTech 3D at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

MeaTech 3D Company Profile

MeaTech 3D Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MeaTech 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeaTech 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.