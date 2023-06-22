MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.25

MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.25 and traded as high as $2.45. MediciNova shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 19,917 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

MediciNova ( NASDAQ:MNOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that MediciNova, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

