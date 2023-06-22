Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Purchased by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,792,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,338,000 after purchasing an additional 294,103 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Medpace by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,207,000 after acquiring an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 656,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 2.2 %

Medpace stock opened at $220.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.16 and a 52-week high of $241.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.83 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MEDP. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Stories

