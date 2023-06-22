Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Downgraded by BNP Paribas to “Underperform”

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Metro Bank Trading Down 3.5 %
Shares of MBNKF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
About Metro Bank
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Metro Bank from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Metro Bank
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.