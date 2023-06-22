Metro (TSE:MRU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $73.67

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$73.67 and traded as low as C$71.09. Metro shares last traded at C$71.16, with a volume of 413,590 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$77.78.

Metro Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Metro Dividend Announcement

Metro ( TSE:MRU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.01. Metro had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of C$4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.56 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Metro Inc. will post 4.5832266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 32.35%.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

