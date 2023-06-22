Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 104 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Fox Factory from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Insider Activity

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.2 %

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $58,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,567. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 2,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.42, for a total transaction of $215,183.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,309.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $98.87 on Thursday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.