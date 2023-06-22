Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 1,973 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 227,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Michele Farmer sold 5,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $65,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,394.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.7 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PACB. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. KGI Securities began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 239.32%. The business had revenue of $38.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Further Reading

