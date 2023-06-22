Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 78 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,775,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $717,530,000 after purchasing an additional 49,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $500,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,939 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.06 and a 12-month high of $185.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 0.77.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 3,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total transaction of $639,278.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,818,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

