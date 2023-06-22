Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Acquires 85 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Visteon were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 12,974 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total transaction of $1,941,688.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,171.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,797 shares of company stock worth $3,870,475 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visteon from $169.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Visteon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.85.

Visteon stock opened at $147.28 on Thursday. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $97.25 and a 52 week high of $171.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.11). Visteon had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Visteon Co. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

