Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Holdings in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719,766 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,775,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,606,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,462 shares during the period.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,802.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $41.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -44.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.68. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $44.59.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SGRY. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.