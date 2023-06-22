Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Boosts Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAE opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $91.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.53 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. Equities analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

