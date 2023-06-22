Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Purchases 153 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

OGS stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $89.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

OGS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

