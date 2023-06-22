Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 306.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 261,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,015,000 after acquiring an additional 196,846 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 23,150 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 3.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,576,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,129,000 after acquiring an additional 206,554 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $19,427,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,248,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.92. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,238,422.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock valued at $418,754 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNLI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative and lysosomal diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; TAK-594/DNL593, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia-granulin; TAK-920/DNL919, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

