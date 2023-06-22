Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Trims Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY reduced its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,578,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,028,000 after purchasing an additional 85,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,005,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,395 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,413,000 after purchasing an additional 215,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,957,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ASO opened at $48.98 on Thursday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.82 and a twelve month high of $69.02. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.16.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael P. Mullican sold 65,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $3,312,069.96. Following the transaction, the president now owns 109,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

