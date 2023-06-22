Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Trading Up 1.1%

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.74 and last traded at $5.74. 873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 10,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.68.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OUKPY. UBS Group cut shares of Metso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.40.
Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.
