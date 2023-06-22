MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,145 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFM. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000.

MFM stock opened at $5.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

