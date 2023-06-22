MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD) Shares Up 0.8%

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $5.98. 1,128,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 1,138,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.93.

MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 32.21% of MicroSectors Gold Miners -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

