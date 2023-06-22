Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,606 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 4.5% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.0% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 122,483 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $333.56 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $315.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.14.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $1,550,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 110,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,169,370.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on Microsoft from $263.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

