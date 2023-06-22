Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 6th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,888 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 39.9% in the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 29.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 122,483 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research lowered Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $333.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Price Performance

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.14. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $351.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

