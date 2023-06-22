Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,188 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,075,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,888 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.23.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $315.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

