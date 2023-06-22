MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Gap Up to $293.39

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $293.39, but opened at $300.00. MicroStrategy shares last traded at $292.03, with a volume of 342,114 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company.

MicroStrategy Stock Up 5.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $30.10. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 174.90%. The business had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($10.42) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 29.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MicroStrategy news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.77, for a total value of $3,007,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,043.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 99,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth $41,969,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth about $20,519,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 61,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

