Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $27.15

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.15 and traded as low as $23.76. Mid Penn Bancorp shares last traded at $23.83, with a volume of 26,286 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Penn Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Mid Penn Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.51 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 27.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert A. Abel purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.18 per share, with a total value of $40,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,443 shares in the company, valued at $473,079.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 38,606 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 197,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after buying an additional 51,930 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 351.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 45,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

