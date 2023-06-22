MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of MiMedx Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 7.2 %

MDXG stock opened at $6.27 on Wednesday. MiMedx Group has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $6.41. The company has a market capitalization of $724.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Insider Transactions at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $71.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 456,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,707,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 5,869 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $34,803.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,425.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 5,870 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $34,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 456,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,715 shares of company stock valued at $520,081 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDXG. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 2,943.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,718,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,278 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 87.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,450,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,102 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MiMedx Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,728 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

