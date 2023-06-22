Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 750 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Mindset Pharma Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.24.

