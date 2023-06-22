Mindset Pharma (OTCMKTS:MSSTF) Trading Up 1.4%

Mindset Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSTF – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Mindset Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24.

