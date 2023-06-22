Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 220 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,249 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,836,349 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,449,047,000 after buying an additional 181,628 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $782,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,873,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $579,813,000 after purchasing an additional 58,652 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Shares of ILMN opened at $199.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $207.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

