Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 3,128 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 600,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

