Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 642,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 54,080 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $1,160,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 394,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after buying an additional 25,891 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $80.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 5.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.53.

Insider Transactions at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.99 per share, with a total value of $1,000,028.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 174,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

