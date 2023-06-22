Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 409 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 23.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $104.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $107.33.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

