Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $50.46.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

