Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $395,043.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares in the company, valued at $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,917,525.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

