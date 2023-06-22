Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,148,664,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,283,841 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $457,571,000 after purchasing an additional 38,215 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $357,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after buying an additional 1,536,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total transaction of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total transaction of $6,572,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,702,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,898,087.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock valued at $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $238.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a PE ratio of 379.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.28 and its 200-day moving average is $189.65. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $247.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

