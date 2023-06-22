Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,174 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth $178,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after purchasing an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,591 shares in the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT opened at $185.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $122.08 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.86%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

