Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 67,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $126.98 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $132.02.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

