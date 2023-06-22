Mission Wealth Management LP Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $132,660,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of APD stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day moving average of $292.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.