Mission Wealth Management LP Has $358,000 Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $322,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 30.2% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $864.73.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total transaction of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,043 shares of company stock worth $4,855,994. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $778.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $767.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

