Mission Wealth Management LP Has $371,000 Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 81,783 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 47,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,537,000 after buying an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $16.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 84.51%.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

