Mission Wealth Management LP Has $406,000 Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,466 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in CVS Health by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 59,793 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.