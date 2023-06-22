Mission Wealth Management LP Has $422,000 Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sysco were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,557,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Sysco by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.14. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

