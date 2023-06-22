Mission Wealth Management LP Has $499,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Stryker were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after buying an additional 3,137,089 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,232.4% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,283,735 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,272,503 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,758,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $670,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $288.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $297.57 on Thursday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $188.84 and a 1-year high of $306.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $112.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.