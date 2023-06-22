Mission Wealth Management LP Has $502,000 Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 88.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after buying an additional 8,161,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,002 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $84,632,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Webster Financial by 107.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $596,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,752.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBS opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.35. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

A number of research firms have commented on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

