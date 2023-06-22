Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 690,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTE opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

