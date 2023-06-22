Mission Wealth Management LP Increases Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Boston Partners grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after buying an additional 248,962 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,339,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,949,000 after buying an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,241,000 after buying an additional 498,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 12.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.46.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

